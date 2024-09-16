No intention to interfere in SA’s case against Israel — US Embassy
Reports that Israeli government was lobbying US political leaders to exert pressure on Pretoria to drop the charge
16 September 2024 - 13:02
The US Embassy has adopted a neutral position on South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after reports the Israeli government was lobbying its political leaders to exert pressure on Pretoria to drop the charge...
