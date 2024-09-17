'I was not expecting this ministry but I am equal to the task,' labour and employment minister says
When Ramaphosa announced his cabinet Nomakhosazana Meth said she was shocked to hear he had appointed her to the labour and employment ministry
17 September 2024 - 04:48
A woman from the villages grounded in her work and duty to the people is how new labour and employment minister Nomakhosazana Meth describes herself...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.