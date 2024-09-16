Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk set to resign in matter of days, says ANC

17 September 2024 - 14:09 By Andisa Bonani and Nomazima Nkosi

In a matter of days, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk will resign, an ANC candidate will be elected at a council meeting and a new mayoral committee will be announced...

