Politics

ANCYL's Ngudle warns a revolution is coming against white South Africans if industrialisation is not achieved

Any progressive and patriotic capital invests in their nation's state

18 September 2024 - 21:43
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor

The ANC Youth League secretary-general has warned South Africa is on the brink of a revolution that will see young people rise up against white South Africans if the economy continues to be in the red...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC sends Gauteng leaders back to drawing board after presenting plans for ... Politics
  2. EFF's Phala Phala case politically motivated, says Ramaphosa's counsel Politics
  3. Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk set to resign in matter of days, says ... Politics
  4. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics
  5. 'I was not expecting this ministry but I am equal to the task,' labour and ... Politics

Latest Videos

EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema
Frenchman charged with mass abuse of wife says 'I am a rapist' | REUTERS