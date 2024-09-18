Politics

Disgruntled Ekurhuleni ANC members threaten court action against meddlesome Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been threatened with legal action should he fail to reverse the decision to extend the regional task team's mandate by Friday

18 September 2024 - 21:44

The decision by Luthuli House to extend the mandate of its Ekurhuleni regional task team (RTT) has been challenged...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC sends Gauteng leaders back to drawing board after presenting plans for ... Politics
  2. EFF's Phala Phala case politically motivated, says Ramaphosa's counsel Politics
  3. Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk set to resign in matter of days, says ... Politics
  4. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics
  5. 'I was not expecting this ministry but I am equal to the task,' labour and ... Politics

Latest Videos

EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema
Frenchman charged with mass abuse of wife says 'I am a rapist' | REUTERS