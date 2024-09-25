Ramaphosa wags finger as he sets out SA’s G20 priorities at UN General Assembly
SA will assume presidency of G20 in 2025
25 September 2024 - 16:14
President Cyril Ramaphosa set the tone for SA’s priorities that Pretoria will pursue when it assumes chairmanship of the G20 in 2025, including climate financing for developing nations, reform of the UN Security Council and equitable distribution of vaccines amid the outbreak of mpox. ..
