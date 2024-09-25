Politics

Ramaphosa wags finger as he sets out SA’s G20 priorities at UN General Assembly

SA will assume presidency of G20 in 2025

25 September 2024 - 16:14
Thando Maeko Political Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa set the tone for SA’s priorities that Pretoria will pursue when it assumes chairmanship of the G20 in 2025, including climate financing for developing nations, reform of the UN Security Council and equitable distribution of vaccines amid the outbreak of mpox. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ekurhuleni’s ANC mayor Xhakaza upbeat over coalition talks with DA Politics
  2. Ramaphosa wags finger as he sets out SA’s G20 priorities at UN General Assembly Politics
  3. Border control authority short of funds and manpower, says Schreiber Politics
  4. ANCYL's Ngudle warns a revolution is coming against white South Africans if ... Politics
  5. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics

Latest Videos

Seconds Out Promoter Akira Solomon talks about first professional boxing ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...