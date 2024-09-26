Politics

ANC and ActionSA still discussing who should take Tshwane mayoral chain

It appears the ANC has agreed to give ActionSA the mayoral chain while the ANC gets the speaker

26 September 2024 - 15:00

The ANC and ActionSA are yet to clinch a deal on what should happen in the City of Tshwane after they vote out Cilliers Brink as mayor on Thursday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa wags finger as he sets out SA’s G20 priorities at UN General Assembly Politics
  2. ANC and ActionSA still discussing who should take Tshwane mayoral chain Politics
  3. IEC seeks punitive costs order against MK Party in vote-rigging case Politics
  4. Ekurhuleni’s ANC mayor Xhakaza upbeat over coalition talks with DA Politics
  5. ANCYL's Ngudle warns a revolution is coming against white South Africans if ... Politics

Latest Videos

Zelenskiy tells UN that Putin is planning to attack power plants
Harrods' ex-owner Al Fayed raped, assaulted staff, lawyers say | REUTERS