‘Fed-up’ union writes to eThekwini mayor over city governance concerns
The letter claims the city manager and acting head of Cleansing Solid Waste are ‘protected’
26 September 2024 - 21:18
Labour union Matusa has asked the eThekwini executive to appoint an independent investigator to look into allegations of irregular appointments and major corruption including alleged gutting of the city’s integrity unit. ..
