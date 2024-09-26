Loud cheers, ululations reverberate as Tshwane workers celebrate Brink’s collapse
Herman Mashaba believes the current Tshwane deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya should take over as mayor
26 September 2024 - 20:59
Loud cheers and ululation engulfed the City of Tshwane municipal offices on Thursday as employees celebrated the ousting of the DA’s Cilliers Brink as mayor...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.