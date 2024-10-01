Politics

JSC is ‘bound’ by court order and will press ahead with interviews

‘There is no violation,’ chief justice says in a letter to the MK Party

01 October 2024 - 13:54
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has decided by a majority vote to press ahead with its interviews, scheduled to start on Monday, despite a request from the MK Party (MKP) that it postpone. ..

