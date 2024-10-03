City of Joburg to motivate for removal of clause that exposed workers to 'loan shark' pain

The South African Municipal Workers' Union has come under fire for entering into an agreement with a credit provider that has left municipal workers under severe financial strain

The City of Johannesburg has committed to urging the South African Local Government Association during the next round of negotiations to strongly consider the removal of a clause from the Main Collective Agreement that allows for deductions from employees' salaries...