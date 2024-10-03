ConCourt sets date to hear EFF’s Phala Phala application
Once the panel decides there is a prima facie case, the matter should immediately proceed to an impeachment inquiry, says the party
03 October 2024 - 17:14
The Constitutional Court has set down November 26 to hear the EFF’s application to set aside parliament’s decision not to refer President Cyril Ramaphosa to an impeachment committee over the Phala Phala scandal...
