Politics

Ramaphosa still has not said if Thembi Simelane should remain in office

This relates to corruption and money-laundering allegations against the justice minister

03 October 2024 - 14:39 By Hajra Omarjee

The clock is ticking for President Cyril Ramaphosa to decide if Thembi Simelane is fit for office as justice minister. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ConCourt sets date to hear EFF’s Phala Phala application Politics
  2. Ramaphosa still has not said if Thembi Simelane should remain in office Politics
  3. Madibeng mayor who ‘appointed daughter, baby mama’ accused of using council ... Politics
  4. City of Joburg to motivate for removal of clause that exposed workers to 'loan ... Politics
  5. JSC is ‘bound’ by court order and will press ahead with interviews Politics

Latest Videos

[WATCH] A change of heart: Why this patient’s opinion of public hospitals ...
SPOTLIGHT | A Joker on the loose and a date with a serial killer