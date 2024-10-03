‘Randall Williams is lying,’ says DA’s Solly Msimanga

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has denied allegations made by former mayor of Tshwane, Randall Williams, around events leading to his resignation in 2023.

Msimanga dismissed the allegations by Williams as disappointing lies that were not backed by any evidence.

Williams on Wednesday made allegations about events leading to his resignation as mayor, alleging he was accosted by Msimanga and that DA leader John Steenhuisen had fired him.

He also alleged that Cilliers Brink, who later replaced him as mayor, was tasked with handling all issues related to service delivery in white suburbs even though he was not a councillor in Tshwane. Brink was a DA MP in Cape Town at the time.

Msimanga told TimesLIVE Premium on Thursday that Williams was lying.

“What Randall has said is factually incorrect and very disappointing in the sense that I’ve worked with him for a very long time,” he said.

According to Msimanga, Williams was not pushed to resign, but the meeting in question was merely to alert him of the options open to him.

ActionSA had made it clear that it wanted Williams to leave office. The party had lobbied the multiparty charter partners who supported their call for Williams to leave.

The meeting with Williams and Steenhuisen was to tell him he could either voluntarily resign or face a motion of no confidence.

“The time he says there was a meeting where he was fired, he was not fired in that meeting. In that meeting John asked him if he was OK with the options that had been presented to him: do you want to go through a motion of no confidence or you’re going to be fired. He said he was going to go, but in his own time,” said Msimanga.