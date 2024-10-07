Politics

EXCLUSIVE | Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

Discussions continue over whether the ANC's Gauteng provincial executive committee should be disbanded, along with that of KwaZulu-Natal.

07 October 2024 - 13:36

ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi was on Monday summoned to Luthuli House to answer to national officials about his negative public remarks regarding the government of national unity (GNU)...

