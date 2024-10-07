Politics

EXCLUSIVE | SA’s peace initiative is of little consequence, says Zelensky’s security adviser

Adviser says while Kyiv welcomes interventions from SA, Brazil and China, who enjoy Moscow’s ear, ‘there’s a difference on what we shall do and when’

07 October 2024 - 21:35
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksandr Bevz has poured cold water on Pretoria's efforts to find peace in the region, claiming that while Brics nations enjoy the ear of the Kremlin, their efforts were of little consequence. ..

