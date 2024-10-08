Demotion for matriculant was a hard pill to swallow, says Sihle Zikalala

The NEC leader said the ANC must be honest whether some of the ‘positions and policies it took have not rendered it to slide towards the neoliberal agenda’

Public works deputy minister Sihle Zikalala has admitted that his demotion from President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet was a hard pill to swallow. ..