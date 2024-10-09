Politics

How the DA lost Tshwane

ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya has been elected Tshwane mayor

09 October 2024 - 22:14
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

There was yet another episode of the infamous mayoral musical chairs in Tshwane on Wednesday as ActionSA scooped the city's top job...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It was a difficult situation but we are working — Zikalala on his demotion Politics
  2. 2-0: Mbalula’s attempt to discipline Mtolo, Duma and Lesufi falls flat during ... Politics
  3. EXCLUSIVE | Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks Politics
  4. ANC not willing to compromise with DA over joint committee chairpersons: Ntuli Politics
  5. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics

Latest Videos

Chris Brown - Journey To South Africa
Step Aside Expensive Venture Capital Lawyers: Meet Clara