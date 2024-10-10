Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes visa reforms as boost for economy
Gazetted notices detail how points system for critical skills and general work visas will work and requirements for remote work visa
10 October 2024 - 11:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the visa reforms gazetted by home affairs minister Leon Schreiber (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/business/2024-10-09-visa-relief-for-employers-as-schreiber-gazettes-reforms/) on Wednesday are a key step towards attracting international skills and investment, growing tourism and creating jobs...
