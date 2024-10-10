Ronald Lamola upbeat about future SA-US relations
This follows years of strained ties with the US, South Africa's biggest trading partner
10 October 2024 - 11:36
South Africa wants much stronger diplomatic, bilateral and trade relations with the US, similar to those between South Africa and China, international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola says...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.