Radzilani’s future as MEC in the hands of ANC mother body, says Limpopo spokesperson

“The ANC Limpopo PEC has not discussed the matter of Florence, at the time the matter came to public light, the issues for PEC discussions were already processed,” said Machaka.

“Further the integrity commission issues are matters of the national structures and not the PEC. Where there are decisions and directives, the PEC merely implements these.”

But Machaka said the party in the province has not been informed of the integrity commission’s decision.

The Sunday Times this week reported that the ANC’s integrity commission had instructed Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba to fire Radzilani as the province's social development MEC.

Radzilani, also the provincial deputy chairperson, is accused of involvement in the looting of about R2bn from the VBS Mutual Bank.

The instruction, according to several sources, came after Ramathuba appeared before the integrity commission last month, where she was questioned about the VBS scandal.

The commission made a damning finding in respect of Radzilani, who also serves as the Limpopo ANC’s deputy chair, and called for her to vacate her office.

Radzilani was implicated in the state capture report, with allegations that she received a R300,000 “Christmas” gift from VBS. She is said to have complained that it was too little and that she wanted at least R1.5m.

The ANC is expected to hold its national executive committee (NEC) to discuss what has been dubbed ‘the state of the organisation’, and where the integrity commission is expected to make submissions on several matters.

Radzilani’s matter is expected to form part of the reports the commission is expected to present before the ANC’s highest decision-making structure in between conferences.