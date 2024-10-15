Politics

Uproar over allocation of tickets to councillors for Bafana game

15 October 2024 - 14:04 By Andisa Bonani

Several councillors are calling foul after being given a single stand ticket for Friday’s Bafana Bafana vs Congo-Brazzaville match, accusing Nelson Mandela Bay sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana of hoarding suite tickets to score political goals for his party...

