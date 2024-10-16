Politics

It’s Zuma’s ideology, says Hlophe on establishing MK party constitution

Party’s deputy president hopes the new internal constitution will help identify and remove rogue elements who joined the organisation to destroy it

16 October 2024 - 20:58
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

uMkhonto we Sizwe party deputy president Dr John Hlophe has admitted that its constitution has been crafted around former president Jacob Zuma...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Radzilani’s future as MEC in the hands of ANC mother body, says Limpopo ... Politics
  2. Parliament suspends ‘bizarre’ employee medical tests Politics
  3. Uproar over allocation of tickets to councillors for Bafana game Politics
  4. ‘Matured’ ActionSA changes approach to coalitions Politics
  5. 2-0: Mbalula’s attempt to discipline Mtolo, Duma and Lesufi falls flat during ... Politics

Latest Videos

How this Soweto project rolls out its own NHI
Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 16 October 2024