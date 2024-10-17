Politics

‘I am not worried about the GNU spotlight,’ says McKenzie

He says his political party is satisfied with his work as minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet

17 October 2024 - 21:16
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Patriotic Alliance president and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he does not mind the government of national unity spotlight, as his party's work speaks for itself...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. It’s Zuma’s ideology, says Hlophe on establishing MK Party constitution Politics
  2. GNU 'clearing house' defers dispute over Bela Act to next meeting Politics
  3. Parliament suspends ‘bizarre’ employee medical tests Politics
  4. Radzilani’s future as MEC in the hands of ANC mother body, says Limpopo ... Politics
  5. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics

Latest Videos

Honouring Service of Pastor Ray McCauley | 17 October 2024
SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world