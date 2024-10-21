Women's League wants ANC top brass posts in 2027: Nokuthula Nqaba
The Women's League has again called out patriarchy in the ANC which has in the past limited participation of women in positions of authority within the party
21 October 2024 - 21:27
The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) has set its sights on the 2027 elective conference, with secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba vowing to lobby for female representation in the officials list. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.