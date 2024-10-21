Women's League wants ANC top brass posts in 2027: Nokuthula Nqaba

The Women's League has again called out patriarchy in the ANC which has in the past limited participation of women in positions of authority within the party

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) has set its sights on the 2027 elective conference, with secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba vowing to lobby for female representation in the officials list. ..