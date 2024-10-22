Politics

EFF, ActionSA gun for Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae

Hawks confirm investigation into bribery allegations levelled against premier during her tenure as roads MEC

22 October 2024 - 21:39

The EFF and ActionSA in the Free State are both gunning for corruption-accused premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, calling for her referral to the ethics committee, with the latter confirming it will lay charges against her and husband Lawrence Mathae...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Women's League wants ANC top brass posts in 2027: Nokuthula Nqaba Politics
  2. Joburg mayor Dada Morero to meet embattled MMC Kabelo Gwamanda Politics
  3. IFP's delayed conference to be held 'no later than August next year': Hlabisa Politics
  4. MKP defections lead to crucial by-elections Politics
  5. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics

Latest Videos

Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...
CAF 46th Ordinary General Assembly - Media Press Conference - English