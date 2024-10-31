Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk resigns
'We want political stability in this change or swap as we call it'
31 October 2024 - 11:33
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk resigned on Thursday...
