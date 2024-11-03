MK Party will not replace Hlophe for the JSC, court hears
The party was addressing an argument that its court application on Friday was 'utterly pointless' because of Hlophe’s resignation from JSC
03 November 2024 - 20:31
When parliament selects a new member for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the MK Party will again nominate John Hlophe for the position — despite his resignation from that body, the party said in court on Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.