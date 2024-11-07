Politics

John Steenhuisen sets sights on radical plans to transform sugar sector

Agriculture minister and DA leader marks first 100 days in office

07 November 2024 - 11:59
Hajra Omarjee Political Editor

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen says SA's sugar industry can be diversified “if it is willing” to grow different crops for which there is a high global demand...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former president Zuma accused of pocketing money from party MPs in court ... Politics
  2. ANC makes strong comeback in KwaDukuza Politics
  3. ‘What is left about the EFF?’: Cosatu president says Zille has right to hold DA ... Politics
  4. GNU a disaster for black people, says Popcru Politics
  5. Godrich Gardee expected to make a comeback in EFF top leadership as lobbying ... Politics

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 07 November 2024
President Ramaphosa, Premier Thami Ntuli unveil the King Shaka Statue