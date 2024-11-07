John Steenhuisen sets sights on radical plans to transform sugar sector
Agriculture minister and DA leader marks first 100 days in office
07 November 2024 - 11:59
Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen says SA's sugar industry can be diversified “if it is willing” to grow different crops for which there is a high global demand...
