Mass exodus is a big blow for EFF, analyst says as party leaders continue to leave
'There seems to be a grand strategy and they are dealing with Malema in a big way. You can also see the way they are executing this plan'
07 November 2024 - 21:43
Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast has described the exodus of senior leaders from the EFF as a major blow. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.