Electoral Court dismisses request by man fighting in personal capacity for Zuma and MK Party
Reyno de Beer had submitted a request to the Electoral Commission to investigate the IEC commissioners' handling of the ineligibility of Jacob Zuma as a National Assembly candidate
09 November 2024 - 17:43
The Electoral Court has dismissed a request by Reyno de Beer to investigate five Electoral Commission (IEC) commissioners for disregarding another pending matter when they approached the court to declare MK Party leader Jacob Zuma ineligible to be a National Assembly candidate in the May general elections...
