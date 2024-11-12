I leave behind a broken alliance, says outgoing Popcru president Cebekhulu-Makhaza
Cebekhulu-Makhaza believes the union has done everything possible to positively shape the lives of policemen and women for the better
12 November 2024 - 21:23
Reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance will never see the light of day, according to the outgoing Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union's (Popcru) longest-serving president, Dr Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza...
