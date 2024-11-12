‘We want the bill in parliament’: ActionSA launches #spazaforlocals amid poison crisis
KwaMashu shopkeepers tell their stories as Herman Mashaba and his team pay a visit
12 November 2024 - 15:31
“In the past, my business was teeming with residents coming to get groceries using wheelbarrows. But the roaring trade has become a distant memory as we are being suffocated by the influx of foreign nationals.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.