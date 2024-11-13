Fallout over Brink leads to DA hardline stance in KZN

The DA has reiterated its stance on not working with the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal local municipalities as the fallout from the removal of Cilliers Brink as the mayor of Tshwane spreads to the province.

That is one of the decisions taken by the party’s KZN provincial council while taking stock of the current environment and developments across the province and in municipalities.

Despite working together at national and provincial levels, DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said the party was not willing to extend the relationship with the ANC to local government level until it reinstates Brink in Tshwane.

“The provincial council reaffirmed the party’s position that it is unavailable to assist the ANC in local government in KZN until the ousting of Cilliers Brink is rectified. The DA cannot be asked to support ANC local governments while the same ANC brings down DA-led governments in other provinces,” he said on Tuesday.

Brink’s 18-month stint as mayor of the capital city ended on September 26 through a motion of no confidence that was sponsored by the ANC, who voted with the EFF and ActionSA. The DA had failed to convince the ANC to drop the motion it had filed in July, despite both parties being members of the government of national unity.

ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya was elected the new mayor in early October, further highlighting the relationship between her party and the ANC in that city.

Rodgers said: “It was further reinforced that the DA cannot, and will not work in a government that includes the EFF, which is not a member of the GPU or GNU, as is the case in eThekwini.”

In eThekwini, the ANC recently supported the reinstatement of the EFF’s Bhekithemba Mvubu as chairperson of the Human Settlements and Transport Authority.

Moreover, the tensions between the two parties heightened in eThekwini municipality when DA chief whip and exco member Yogis Govender was racially abused during a council meeting.

Govender had finished her debate over a monument honouring the arrival of indentured Indians in South Africa in November 1860 when an unidentified councillor shouted, “Go back to Bombay!”

ActionSA councillor Zwakele Mncwango alleged the unidentified councillor had come from the ANC bench, but speaker Thabani Nyawose initially refused to rule that the matter would be investigated to find the perpetrator, choosing to only condemn it.

Though the city communicated that Nyawose had agreed to conduct the investigation the next day, Rodgers confirmed that the party would bring a motion of no confidence against the eThekwini speaker, a member of the ANC, for “failing to protect” Govender.