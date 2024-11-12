GNU aims to review bilateral trade agreements
SA wants stronger diplomatic, bilateral and trade relations to jumpstart economic growth
13 November 2024 - 10:23
The government of national unity (GNU) wants SA’s trade agreements with the country’s biggest trading partners, including China, the EU and US, to be reviewed so they are more mutually beneficial, high-level department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) and international relations and co-operation (Dirco) sources have told Business Day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.