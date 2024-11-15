We must be engaged on foreign policy, Hlabisa says
This comes after the ANC and DA went head to head last month when President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to Russia as a friend and ally
15 November 2024 - 04:30
IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa has seemingly agreed with the DA that partners within the government of national unity must engage on foreign policy, a matter which has received pushback from the ANC. ..
