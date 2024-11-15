Politics

‘You are on your own,’ Al Jama-ah tells Gwamanda as he fights to be reinstated as MMC

Gwamanda's legal team has set a deadline for political parties to resolve the matter internally, failing which, they will proceed with legal action

15 November 2024 - 06:00
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Embattled Johannesburg councillor Kabelo Gwamanda's party Al Jama-ah has decided to cast him out to fight his battles alone and they will not intervene politically...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mooi Mpofana's Eskom's debt runs into half a billion rand Politics
  2. EFF blames media and funding of new parties for thwarting its path to becoming ... Politics
  3. Fallout over Brink leads to DA hardline stance in KZN Politics
  4. Sex-for-jobs, corruption, racism among complaints public works minister wants ... Politics
  5. We must be engaged on foreign policy, Hlabisa says Politics

Latest Videos

What's next for Donald Trump's cabinet picks? | REUTERS
‘MK Party and construction mafia are one and the same thing’: Minister ...