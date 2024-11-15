‘You are on your own,’ Al Jama-ah tells Gwamanda as he fights to be reinstated as MMC
Gwamanda's legal team has set a deadline for political parties to resolve the matter internally, failing which, they will proceed with legal action
15 November 2024 - 06:00
Embattled Johannesburg councillor Kabelo Gwamanda's party Al Jama-ah has decided to cast him out to fight his battles alone and they will not intervene politically...
