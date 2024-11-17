Politics

Zondo commission evidence leader calls for independent NPA

Despite state capture commission’s recommendations graft continues in public procurement

18 November 2024 - 10:10
Thando Maeko Political Reporter

The state capture commission’s top lawyer has called for greater independence and more funding for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to combat corruption in multiple sectors including local government, infrastructure and law enforcement...

