Politics

‘SA has lost military capacity’: AG report puts spotlight on defence force mess

Report highlights the South African Navy’s inability to adequately guard and air force pilots losing their competence ratings due to less time spent flying

21 November 2024 - 04:30 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER

Defence minister Angie Motshekga is in the hot seat after the auditor-general's 2023/24 report on the department of defence detailed the South African Navy’s inability to adequately guard and air force pilots losing their competence ratings due to less time spent flying. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC denies MK Party claims of a possible coalition in KZN Politics
  2. ‘SA has lost military capacity’: AG report puts spotlight on defence force mess Politics
  3. ANC makes strong comeback in KwaDukuza Politics
  4. Digital migration likely to drag on as Malatsi hunts for funds Politics
  5. Gayton McKenzie keeps his salary donation promise Politics

Latest Videos

Society for the Protection of our Constitution in court over artisanal miners ...
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial| 21 November 2024