‘SA has lost military capacity’: AG report puts spotlight on defence force mess
Report highlights the South African Navy’s inability to adequately guard and air force pilots losing their competence ratings due to less time spent flying
21 November 2024 - 04:30
Defence minister Angie Motshekga is in the hot seat after the auditor-general's 2023/24 report on the department of defence detailed the South African Navy’s inability to adequately guard and air force pilots losing their competence ratings due to less time spent flying. ..
