Legal time limit stymies pension funds’ claims for arrears
Some employers using provision in the Pension Funds Act to avoid paying pension fund contributions, MPs told
27 November 2024 - 11:24
About half of the R5bn in employers’ arrear pension fund contributions is not legally recoverable because of the prescription provision in the Pension Funds Act, Pension Funds Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane told MPs on Tuesday...
