Ngcobo's Phala Phala report 'asked the wrong question', ConCourt hears
EFF and ATM faced off with the president and the ANC at the apex court on Tuesday over parliament's impeachment rules
27 November 2024 - 04:30
The National Assembly was entitled to reject the report of an independent panel that found there was a case for President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer on Phala Phala because the panel “asked the wrong question”, the Constitutional Court heard on Tuesday. ..
