What Dlamini-Zuma wants from Namibia’s elections
‘I hope Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah wins for all of us because she would be the second woman in Africa to contest presidential elections,’ says ex-minister
27 November 2024 - 14:54
With Namibians casting their votes (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/africa/2024-11-27-namibia-votes-for-new-president-in-most-competitive-election-in-decades/) on Wednesday, former South African minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has thrown her weight behind Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the candidate for the governing South West Africa People's Organisation (Swapo)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.