Politics

Government targets 5% growth by 2029

Growth scenario depends on accelerated reforms over the next five years

28 November 2024 - 12:34
Thando Maeko Political Reporter

The government’s draft policy blueprint for the medium term has targeted GDP growth ranging from 2% to 5.4% by 2029, deputy minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation Seiso Mohai said on Wednesday...

