Politics

National dialogue postponed, ANC confirms

In October, Deputy President Paul Mashatile announced the national dialogue, promised when the GNU was established, would be held on December 16

28 November 2024 - 14:42 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce a new date for the national dialogue. File photo.
Image: Presidency/X

The national dialogue which was set to take place on December 16 has been postponed, the ANC confirmed to TimesLIVE Premium on Thursday.

In October, Deputy President Paul Mashatile announced the national dialogue, promised when the government of national unity (GNU) was established, would be held on December 16. 

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri told TimesLIVE Premium President Cyril Ramaphosa would announce a new date for the dialogue.

“The national dialogue will commence in 2025. The president will make the announcement of the processes of widespread sectoral and community dialogues on the major South African challenges — social cohesion, unemployment, poverty, inequality, in December,” she said. 

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille previously decried that the party was sidelined by the ANC in national dialogue planning discussions. The DA told TimesLIVE Premium it had not engaged the ANC on the preparations of the dialogue with its spokesperson Willie Aucamp saying it could not confirm it would attend. 

However, Bhengu-Motsiri said political parties would be consulted on the dialogue as important stakeholders.

LUKHONA MNGUNI | The national dialogue could be a Damascus moment

The national dialogue must go beyond politicking towards being responsive to the crisis of inequality and its ripple effects on society
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

The ANC and DA have been at loggerheads over the process of holding a national dialogue. The DA was concerned the ANC would hijack the programme. In a previous interview with TimesLIVE Premium, IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the parties must choose a leader from the religious community to be the convener. 

Ramaphosa, previously speaking in parliament, said his aim for the dialogue is for discussion on the critical challenges facing South Africa.

The ANC's dismal showing in the May 29 elections, in which it lost its majority for the first time in 30 years, prompted talks of a need for the national dialogue.  

Government leaders, civil society, traditional leaders, the faith-based sector, labour, business, cultural workers, sports people and other formations representing diverse interests will attend.

Across society, people have expressed their support for this national dialogue. Following the example set by historic events, such as the Congress of the People in 1955, the Conference for a Democratic Future in 1989 and the Codesa talks in the early 1990s and drawing on the experience of the writing of our new democratic constitution in 1996, we envisage a national dialogue that involves extensive and inclusive public participation,” he said. 

“As we have done at many important moments in our history, we will seek to forge a common vision and build a comprehensive social compact with a clear programme of action to realise our aspirations for the country. Through this national dialogue, we are called to be agents of change, to be champions of inclusive growth, to be creators of opportunity.” 

