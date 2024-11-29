Politics

Zuma and Ramaphosa to fight for spotlight as both parties celebrate MK

The EFF and SACP will also hold political events in December

29 November 2024 - 04:30 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER

MK Party and ANC’s uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) celebrations are likely to clash in December as they share the same anniversary date. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mtolo fights back, but dissent grows as some ANC KZN leaders to lobby for ... Politics
  2. Digitally transformed home affairs to ‘supercharge tourism’ Politics
  3. Christmas comes early for KZN royal house and traditional leaders Politics
  4. Legal time limit stymies pension funds’ claims for arrears Politics
  5. Ngcobo's Phala Phala report 'asked the wrong question', ConCourt hears Politics

Latest Videos

AKA, Tibz murder case back in court
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 29 November 2024