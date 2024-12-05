Politics

Fired whistle-blower’s victory leaves KZN municipality shaken

A dismissed KwaZulu-Natal municipal official who was ordered to be paid R1.1m in back pay after he was fired for misconduct has opened a case of corruption

05 December 2024 - 04:30 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

A former KwaZulu-Natal civil servant has claimed he was purged from the Endumeni municipality because he was a whistle-blower and the municipality now has to pay him back more than a million rand...

