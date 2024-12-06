Politics

SAHRC guns for EFF in Malema's hate speech case

Human Rights Commission tells court the party is equally liable as its leader in hate-speech case against Malema

06 December 2024 - 04:30 By Kim Swartz

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) told the Equality Court in Cape Town that the EFF is equally liable alongside its leader Julius Malema in the hate speech case against him...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Turbulent times ahead for Thabazimbi residents as ANC searches for a worthy ... Politics
  2. ‘It is not because they are white’: Julius Malema defends hate speech case in ... Politics
  3. Why Ramaphosa kept Simelane in the executive during his cabinet reshuffle Politics
  4. DA calls for SIU investigation into potential grant fraud Politics
  5. Our agreement is legal, the president can't renege: Solidarity on Bela clash Politics

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial 06 December 2024
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma