Politics

Steenhuisen irked by Mashatile’s push for Bela act implementation

The deputy president 'should respect the processes within the GNU'

06 December 2024 - 18:49 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER

DA leader John Steenhuisen has been left irked by Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s push for the implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act without any changes. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Turbulent times ahead for Thabazimbi residents as ANC searches for a worthy ... Politics
  2. SAHRC guns for EFF in Malema's hate speech case Politics
  3. ‘It is not because they are white’: Julius Malema defends hate speech case in ... Politics
  4. Sending amakhosi to school, making Ulundi Cogta HQ are Buthelezi's priorities Politics
  5. Presidency calls out Zille’s ‘unprogressive right-wing’ statements over US ... Politics

Latest Videos

Julius Malema’s MOST Awkward Date EVER
Gravity - Official Main Trailer [2K HD]