Turbulent times ahead for Thabazimbi residents as ANC searches for a worthy suitor
The red berets vowed to put their best foot forward ahead of talks with the ANC, saying their current representatives in local government are proof that they are worth their money
06 December 2024 - 04:30
With the results tallied and the winner declared, the ANC said it will begin discussions about who it will coalesce with in Thabazimbi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.