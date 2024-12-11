Political battle for key KZN ward goes to court
An expelled councillor has turned to the courts to stay by-elections for his position next week as he challenges his dismissal
11 December 2024 - 04:30
The battle for control of Msunduzi municipality’s ward 2 in Sweetwaters after the expulsion of an IFP councillor, took a turn on Tuesday with an urgent high court interdict to halt the by-elections scheduled to replace him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.